Conte: “Strange” that Chelsea get so many red cards vs. Arsenal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admitted it is “strange” that his side finished with 10 men against Arsenal for the third game in a row.

David Luiz was sent off with three minutes left on the clock after what was adjudged to be a reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

Conte refused to comment on whether he believed it was a red card or not, but did state that he finds it strange the amount of red cards Chelsea receive against Arsenal.

“David Luiz, you know very well that I don’t like to comment about the referee,” the Italian continued.

“I don’t do it in the past, or the present. You need to see what happened before the tackle.

“We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men.”

Meanwhile, the Chelsea boss also revealed that Pedro has suffered an injury scare after the player came off at half time.

“Pedro took a bad tackle in his ankle,” Conte said.

“He wasn’t 100 per cent fit [after that] so I decided to make a substitution for the second half.

“I hope this problem is not serious – we lost Pedro against Arsenal [in the Community Shield final].”