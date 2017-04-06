Conte underlines Chelsea pledge with powerful message to fans

Antonio Conte has reiterated his commitment to building on what already appears a hugely-successful first season at Chelsea, despite ongoing rumours of a return to Italy.

The 47-year-old former Juventus and Italy head coach has been linked with a move to Inter Milan after impressing in his first season in England, which could yet end with a league and cup double.

Conte signed a three-year contract a year ago before taking up his position last July, and is adamant this is just the start of his career at Stamford Bridge.

Conte told Sky Sport Italia: “Now we are fighting hard. We’re trying to finish this season by achieving something great and unexpected.

“Then we will certainly try to build something great together.”

Asked if that meant next season, Conte said: “Yes, for the next season.”

Chelsea lead the Premier League by seven points from Tottenham – their FA Cup semi-final opponents later this month – and need 18 more to mathematically be certain of the title.