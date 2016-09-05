Conte wants Chelsea loanee to return despite £21m interest

Antonio Conte wants Andreas Christensen to return to Chelsea next term, despite Borussia Monchengladbach wanting to make the defender’s loan deal permanent.

Christensen joined Chelsea in 2012, but has made just three first-team appearances for the club throughout his stay.

The Denmark international spent last season on loan at Gladbach however, impressing with his performances in the Bundesliga.

Christensen’s loan deal with the German side was extended for this campaign, and German daily Express report that Gladbach wish to make the deal permanent with a £21million offer.

However, it is believed that the 20-year-old has already been informed by Chelsea manager Conte that he is part of the club’s plans for when he returns from his loan.

John Terry is out of contract at the end of the season, while Gary Cahill and new signing David Luiz will both be the wrong side of 30 by next term.