Antonio Conte is reported to have targeted a deal for forgotten Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses as his first priority as Inter Milan boss.

The Italian is on the brink of signing a three-year deal with Inter and end his year-long sabbatical from the game.

And with Inter well placed to play in the Champions League again next season, Conte is likely to be armed with a transfer warchest to help the Nerazzurri progress beyond the group stage this time around.

Now Sky Sports claims Conte wants to make Moses his first capture at the San Siro as he looks to mould a side capable of not just challenging in Europe, but also one to close the gap on eight-time defending Serie A champions Juventus.

The Nigerian winger was converted to a wing-back with great success during Conte’s two-year stint at Stamford Bridge, making 34 appearances as the Blues won the Premier League title during his first year in charge.

But Conte’s exit led to a change in fortunes for Moses at Stamford Bridge and the winger was loaned out to Fenerbahce during the second half of the season, having failed to make the same impression on Maurizio Sarri.

However, Moses career could be about to take another positive turn with Conte keen to bring him to Italy. The Italians would have to negotiate both with Chelsea and Fener, given the 28-year still has 12 months remaining on his loan deal, but it is thought an package can be put together to enable 28-year-old Moses to join Inter.

Conte is also said to be keen on a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and looks set to be sold this summer, with the player already admitting his willingness to move to Italy.

“Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would really be a dream. I hope to be able to play there sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on Manchester United and fourth place,” he told Sky Sport, cited in Calciomercato.

“The first memory I have of football is the 1998 UEFA Cup final between Inter and Lazio. When I saw Ronaldo playing, I realized if I wanted to become a professional, I would have to train very hard.”

Conte tried to sign Lukaku for Chelsea in 2017, before his move to United, and ended up signing Alvaro Morata instead.

