Conte wary of Pogba, but won’t compare him to Chelsea star

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists he won’t grant Paul Pogba any extra attention when they host Manchester United on Monday night.

Pogba played under Conte at Juventus before returning to Old Trafford for a world record fee of £89.3million this summer and, despite the criticism, the Chelsea boss knows he remains a dangerous opponent.

Asked for his opinion on Pogba, Conte said: “He’s a top player in all situations”, before adding he won’t make a particular plan to combat the midfielder.

United will be eager to perform better than they did in a 4-0 loss in the Premier League last October.

Conte added: “We are working to try to find the right solution for the whole team, not only for Paul Pogba or for only one player.

“For sure, we are studying Manchester United to try and find the right solution.

“Paul is a really good player and we must pay great attention to him, above all when he arrives in the box.

“But we must think about the whole Manchester United team. They’re very strong.”

Conte was asked for how he thinks N’Golo Kante and Pogba compare, but the Italian was in a diplomatic mood.

“I think it’s very difficult to try and compare Paul with N’Golo – two players with different characteristics. They’re two top players, but different,” he added.