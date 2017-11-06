Conte’s cagey answer to questions on David Luiz’s Chelsea future

Antonio Conte refused to discuss if David Luiz would play a part in Chelsea’s future going forwards after the player was axed from their squad that defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata’s second-half header earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s side, though all the talk before kick-off was the surprise culling of the Brazilian from Chelsea’s matchday squad.

The Brazil defender, often asked to operate in midfield in recent weeks, was the major fall guy following last Tuesday’s chastening loss at Roma, with Andreas Christensen preferred in the starting line-up and following N’Golo Kante’s return to fitness in midfield.

Asked if Luiz had a future immediately after the match, Conte told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. He has to work really hard otherwise they are on the bench or in the stand.”

The Italian, who often begins answers with “yes”, “no” or “I don’t know”, was asked about that remark in his post-match media conference.

“Are you talking about the future? But every day you put my future (in doubt).”

Conte insisted Luiz’s omission was “only a tactical decision”, the best for the team and praised Christensen.

“It’s normal,” Conte added.

“This can happen to every one of my players, if I see that they are not in good form.”

Conte recently stated Luiz was his best defender.

“It can change,” the Blues boss said.