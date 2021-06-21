Arsenal have moved closer to sealing the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht after he agreed his new contract, a report claims.

The Gunners have made bolstering their midfield arguably their biggest priority for this summer’s transfer window. In fact, reports claim that boss Mikel Arteta is looking to perform an ‘overhaul’ of his ranks. While he wants a new all-rounder, a new No. 10 to bolster his attack is also a target.

Lokonga is a top target in midfield, as Arsenal see him as a direct replacement for Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland international has interest from Roma, but a deal has yet to progress.

According to Football Insider, though, Arsenal’s chase for Lokonga is advancing well.

The Gunners and the Belgian player have agreed personal terms over his move to the Emirates Stadium.

As such, agreeing a fee with Anderlecht remains the only obstacle in the transfer’s path. Arsenal tested the water with a £13million bid, which faced rejection.

However, Football Insider adds that Anderlecht have financial issues and it should therefore not be a struggle to meet their demands.

21 June Transfer Chatter - Liverpool join race for centre-half, Ancelotti wants ex-forward at Real Madrid and Paul Pogba's lucrative contract offer Liverpool are to challenge Manchester United for Argentine centre-half, Carlo Ancelotti wants to reunite with former forward at Real Madrid and Paul Pogba has a decision to make with a lucrative new Manchester United contract, all in today's transfer chatter.

The source adds that suitable add-ons could now be the key to prising Lokonga away from Belgium.

As a result, the deal for Lokonga is the most ‘advanced’ of a pair of transfers, the other being Ben White’s move from Brighton.

Arsenal have made a £40million bid for the England international, but Brighton want £50million.

In any case, the centre-back has reportedly told the Seagulls that he wants to move to the Gunners.

As for Lokonga’s potential, Arsenal regard him as a player capable of stepping up to the Premier League. He made 27 league appearances last season, taking the captain’s armband in December.

PSG eye Ben White transfer

Despite Arsenal showing serious interest in White, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race.

The French champions are after another centre-half, with free agent Sergio Ramos also linked.

However, they could turn to White and ruin Arsenal’s hopes of signing him.

READ MORE: Pochettino ready to ruin Arsenal plan and hijack £50m move for key target