Contract details revealed as Everton up bid to sign €40m Brazil midfielder

Everton have reportedly upped their interest in signing a Brazilian central midfielder from Serie A this summer.

Reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, claims that the Toffees are preparing to table an offer in the region of €40million (£36m) for a player who joined Napoli in 2015 and has played under Carlo Ancelotti already.

The report adds that the Merseyside outfit will offer the eight-cap Brazil international a deal that will keep him at Goodison Park till 2025, and that he will receive €6m in wages along with yearly bonuses.

The 29-year-old midfielder has made only 14 starts in the Serie A this season and made six appearances in the Champions League as well.

The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland claimed earlier this month that Ancelotti was looking to bring in a central midfielder who would bring dynamism, and it’s reported that Allan is that man.

Fabian Delph has struggled at times since his move from Manchester City, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been injured for the entire campaign and Morgan Schneiderlin is facing an uncertain future at the club.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has performed well below the standards he set last season and Ancelotti is also said to be unconvinced that Tom Davies is the long-term answer in Everton’s engine room.

The Toffees are also reportedly interested in signing Geoffrey Kondogbia, but Premier League rivals Tottenham remain favourites to land the Valencia ace.

Meanwhile, Spurs and Everton will both be on alert after a strike target admitted his desire to play in the Premier League.

RB Leipzig frontman Patrik Schick is the player in question, as both Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti look to bolster their attacking options for next season. Read more…