Lucas Moura arrives at Tottenham as £25m switch nears

Lucas Moura is believed to have agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Tottenham as his £25million switch from PSG draws ever closer.

The Brazil winger spent Monday night in a nearby hotel after arriving in the capital and is expected to seal his move to Mauricio Pochettino’s side on Tuesday after the two clubs settled on a fee believed to be £25million.

The 36-times capped forward has long been linked with a move to the Premier League after seeing his first-team chances at PSG frozen by the summer signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Both Manchester United and Liverpool had been tipped to sign the former Sao Paulo man, while more recently it was Arsenal who were linked with his signature.

But the 25-year-old now appears destined for Tottenham on a deal worth an estimated £85,000 a week, with PSG desperate to get him off their wage bill and help the club fall in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

PSG coach Unai Emery said of the player last week: “I have talked to him and with all due respect to him, I think he has no options here and he has to look for another club because he is a great player.”

The transfer will be Tottenham’s first of the January window and speaking about the potential of new recruits over the weekend, boss Pochettino said he will look for “quality” signings in the final days of the window.

Lucas Moura joined PSG in January 2013 and has since made over 150 appearances for the French side.

He has won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies during his time in Paris.

