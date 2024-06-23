Real Madrid skipper Nacho Fernandez is on his way to Saudi Arabia

Some of the details surrounding Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez’s proposed move to newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah have been revealed.

The Spain international, who is part of his nation’s squad for Euro 2024 this summer, will see his current contract expire at the end of the month and had been weighing up his options. That’s after winning his 26th trophy at the club following the LaLiga and Champions League triumphs.

The 34-year-old had previously been in advanced talks with Al Ittihad to join up with the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho. However, ESPN has since revealed that Nacho has accepted a deal offered by Al Qadsiah instead.

Al Qadsiah have just won promotion to the Saudi Pro League and boast names like Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels and former Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto.

Nacho is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi outfit and pick up €10m per season.

The veteran defender had been tipped to quit Madrid in 2023 before confirming his decision to stay at the Bernabeu for another campaign.

Nacho enjoyed best Real season to date

The defender made 364 appearances for Madrid after debuting for the first team back in 2011 and enjoyed his most prominent season in 2023/24 due to severe injuries suffered by first-choice pairing Eder Militao and David Alaba.

He appeared in 45 games in all competitions and captained the side in the Champions League final triumph over Borussia Dortmund last month.

In terms of Real’s defensive ranks, Carlo Ancelotti will hope to have Alaba and Militao back fully fit again while Real are also closing in on the addition of highly-rated Lille teenager Leny Yoro.

Ancelotti can also call on defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to play at centre-back after a series of fine performances in that position last season.

