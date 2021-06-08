Contract plans push popular Liverpool star toward move down the leagues

A popular Liverpool star has become the target of League One side Ipswich Town after the Reds’ contract plans reduced his chances of gametime.

Liverpool are in the midst of an important summer as they seek to launch an assault on the Premier League next season. Ibrahima Konate’s arrival has provided a much needed boost to their central defensive ranks. Club legend Jamie Carragher has already outlined why the ‘massive’ signing will be a huge success.

But aside from new arrivals, Liverpool are also reportedly hard at work securing new deals for several of their key stars.

A report last week detailed the six elite Reds who are in line for new contracts. Alisson Becker was one such player. And the goalkeeping department was set to be further shored up when Adrian was named on the club’s retained players list.

Despite rumours he would reject the offer, Adrian appears destined to remain at Anfield. However, that will negate what little opportunity young stopper Caoimhin Kelleher had of making an impact next season.

Kelleher, 22, has shone in limited action since making his Reds debut in 2019. He famously pulled off a superb late save against Ajax to ensure victory in a Champions League group match last season. The stop was so good, in fact, that it prompted a heart-warming text from fellow goalkeeper Alisson.

However, Adrian’s presence will likely see him deployed as the cup keeper next year. As such, Kelleher has now been linked with a loan move down the leagues.

SportLens (citing TWTD) reveal that Ipswich Town are eyeing a loan move for the Ireland Under-21 international.

The idea of keeping Adrian as the No. 2 and loaning Kelleher out has not gone down well with all Liverpool fans.

Nevertheless, allowing him to feature regularly in competitive action is likely in both his and Liverpool’s long-term interest.

How PSG turned Wijnaldum’s head revealed

Meanwhile, Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has rejected the chance to join Barcelona by reportedly signing a three-year deal with PSG.

Wijnaldum is said to have come to his decision after a late offer from PSG chief Mauricio Pochettino.

The Guardian note that PSG’s owners QSI blew Barca out of the water by more than doubling their wage offer.

Pochettino also spoke with the player twice to convince him on a switch to the Parc des Princes.

