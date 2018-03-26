Wage demands give Man Utd fresh hope of deal for Umtiti

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost as one of their major summer transfer targets faces an uncertain future at Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, defender Samuel Umtiti and his representatives are locked in talks with Barca over a new deal.

The report suggests that the French international is asking for a wage rise which would see him earn in excess of €9m-a-season, something which the Catalan giants are reluctant to agree to.

Mundo Deportivo claimed last week that Barca have little room to manoeuvre when it comes to wages and there is a growing concern that Umtiti will push for a move to Old Trafford.

With an agreement apparently not close, Manchester United are circling, and Don Balon state that the Red Devils would have no problem meeting Umtiti’s €9m wage demands.

The 24-year-old has a clause inserted in his current deal which allows him to leave should a €60m bid come in for his services.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Umtiti, who reportedly wants his countryman Antoine Griezmann to join him at the Nou Camp before making any guarantees over his future.

