Contract worth £2m a year agreed as Celtic prepare to unveil new boss

Celtic are on the verge of announcing Eddie Howe as their new manager after holding talks with the former Bournemouth boss this week.

The Scottish giants have been manageless ever since the departure of Neil Lennon in February. The Irishman was axed after a disappointing season that saw Rangers crowned Scottish champions for the first time in a decade.

Since then, Celtic have taken their time to get the right man in – and it seems Howe is that man. According to The Sun, barring a last-minute change of heart, he will be announced as their new boss during the week.

They state Howe impressed Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond during talks in London in midweek. Howe’s plans for the Bhoys are said to have left the Irish billionaire in no doubt that he was the man for the job.

Now the paper claims that Howe has agreed an initial deal to summer 2023 worth £2m a season. The finer details of his deal were ironed out on Friday night. That leaves only contracts to be signed before an official announcement is made.

It’s reported Howe has been given significant transfer funds to try and re-dress the balance of power in Glasgow. Howe’s first job, however, will be the appointment of close friend and current Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes alongside him.

It’s news that Mark Burchill for one, will afford himself a pat on the back.

Edouard task for Howe

Howe, however, faces a battle to convince Celtic’s top man Odsonne Edouard to stay at Parkhead this summer.

The 23-year-old was signed from PSG in a bargain £8m deal in 2018 after an initial loan. Edouard has gone on to score an impressive 83 goals in 162 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.

However, demand for the striker is high. A number of Premier League clubs are already interested in the Frenchman. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers signed him for the Hoops and is said to be hoping for a reunion at the King Power.

Wolves and Arsenal have also looked to secure a deal for the 23-year-old. Interest hasn’t been exclusively from England, with Juventus setting their sights on Edouard too.

Recent reports have also stated that Liverpool are exploring the possibility of a swap deal that will see an unwanted Reds star move to Glasgow.

With just a year left on his deal this summer, Howe faces a near impossible task to retain his services.

