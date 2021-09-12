Contract wrinkle will gift Tottenham guaranteed shot at landing goal machine

Tottenham have been handed a ray of hope regarding a lethal striker linked with a summer move after fresh contract details emerged.

Much of Spurs’ summer was dominated by the speculation that surrounded talismanic centre-forward Harry Kane. The 28-year-old was heavily linked with Man City, though Daniel Levy’s lofty demands ultimately proved insurmountable.

But during the saga, Tottenham reportedly began identifying potential replacements. One such player frequently touted with filling a Kane-shaped void was Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old Serbia international is in the form of his life and shows no signs of slowing down. He bagged 21 Serie A goals for La Viola last year and has kicked this season off with a bang.

Five goals have been plundered across all competitions in just four matches. In his last 21 league appearances, 20 goals have been scored.

With that kind of output, it comes as no surprise to see trusted source Fabrizio Romano reveal Fiorentina are moving to offer Vlahovic a new contract. However, if signed, a wrinkle could give Tottenham hope of landing their man in a future window.

Romano tweeted ‘contract talks are currently underway’ with his current deal expiring in 2023. Fiorentina’s manager, Vincenzo Italiano, confirmed an agreement is a “matter of time”.

“Vlahovic will extend his contract with us soon. I’m sure it’s matter of time – talks are underway,” said Italiano (via Romano).

And should a new deal be sealed, a release clause could be included. While it is not revealed at what price that clause would be set, Romano did confirm Atletico Madrid saw a €60m offer rejected this summer.

A figure in excess of that amount would therefore likely be set, giving Tottenham and any other potential suitors a clear indication of how much one of European football’s most promising strikers will cost down the line.

Crouch identifies one Tottenham “shining light”

Meanwhile, Peter Crouch feels that attacker Lucas Moura was Tottenham’s only “shining light” from Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

Palace were well deserving of their first win of the season on Saturday when thumping Spurs 3-0.

Speaking to BT Sport, Crouch said: “There are huge problems without a doubt. But they’ve still got to do better than they did. I didn’t think there was any urgency, they were passive in defending.

“After the first half an hour, it was all Palace from then on. I just felt in midfield there was a lack of creativity, there was a lack of urgency. I think Lucas Moura was the one shining light. It also shows how much they miss Son.

“Lucas Moura wants it to feet, but when Son stretches the play, [Harry] Kane can get on the ball, Moura can get on the ball. It just makes it totally different for Tottenham.”

