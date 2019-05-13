Controversial pundit claims Virgil van Dijk could look to leave Liverpool

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has warned Liverpool that Virgil van Dijk could look to leave Anfield should the club fail to win the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side amassed an incredible 97 points in the Premier League this season – but still fell short in the title race as Manchester City pipped them by a point.

The Reds, however, can make amends by becoming champions of Europe for the sixth time in their history – with Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham standing in their way in the Wanda Metropolitano showpiece.

However, defeat in a second successive Champions League final could spell bad news for Klopp and Liverpool as far as Crooks is concerned, with the controversial pundit bizarrely claiming towering Dutchman Van Dijk could look to move on in order to secure the game’s biggest prizes.

“I have almost run out of superlatives to describe Virgil van Dijk’s performances this season,” said Crooks. “What the Dutch international has brought to Liverpool’s defence is almost unquantifiable.

“I do feel however, that if Liverpool fail to win the Champions League, and that is by no means certain, it may hasten Van Dijk’s departure.

“Players of his class need to be playing for the best team in the world.”

Liverpool will not, however, be worried about Van Dijk leaving any time soon, with the former Southampton man fully focused on ending a memorable season on a high with glory in Madrid.

“Congratulations to City, they deserved it by one point and it was a great title race. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” said the Holland captain.

“It doesn’t mean it is all over. We take a lot of things with us, we will take this on, and hopefully we can challenge next year and do even better.

“But we have to look on the positive side and remember we are still in Madrid, hopefully we can end the season on a high. That’s what we are going to try and do.

“It is fantastic to be in the Champions League final twice in a row, hopefully we can do a little bit better this time.”

