Tony Cascarino believes Arsenal or Manchester United could do far worse than consider Chris Wilder for their manager’s jobs should their current incumbents be forced out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a man feeling the heat at Manchester United after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth ended their mini-revival and left the Red Devils 10th in the Premier League, with the Norwegian’s future at the club sparking something of a disagreement between Michael Owen and Peter Schmeichel on Sunday.

And speculation over Unai Emery’s future at Arsenal has really gathered in recent days after the Gunners once again left a lead slip against Wolves – the third match in a row they’ve allowed victory to slip from their grasp – with Jose Mourinho strongly linked with the Emirates Stadium hotseat on Sunday.

However, Cascarino reckons either club could do far worse than target moves for Sheffield United gaffer Wilderm who has performed miracles in steering the Blades from League One to sixth in the Premier League.

And with the Blades boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League so far, conceding just eight goals in their 11 games, Cascarino admits he’s amazed the Yorkshireman isn’t being considered for some of the bigger jobs in the Premier League.

“Man United job, Arsenal job – Chris Wilder? Absolutely,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“There would be a snobbery around football that would go for Allegri or Mourinho. But I’m like, ‘No, I’d rather go with Chris Wilder.’

“He knows football, he’s a proper football person. Like Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, Pep Guardiola at Barcelona B – he’s shown what he can do.

“I believe there are managers in lower league football who are very gifted and deserve an opportunity. Chris has gone through the whole lot.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, has been mentioned as a leading candidate to take the Bayern Munich job following the Bundesliga giants’ decision to part company with Niko Kovac.