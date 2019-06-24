Conundrum for Emery as Arsenal line up exciting £89m triple deal

Arsenal are in the market to sign three players whom Unai Emery hopes will strengthen the Gunners’ spine – but the potential £89m raid may have to be put on ice as the club waits on player sales.

According to Calciomercato, Emery hopes to bolster his Arsenal squad this summer with a triple swoop on Italy – with Armando Izzo, Franck Kessie and Ivan Perisic all in his sights.

Izzo is a highly-rated Italy defender for Torino, whose stock is on the rise after a stellar season for Turin’s second club. The player has an exit clause of €40m (£35m) and it’s claimed Arsenal are willing to meet that in an attempt to bring him to north London as a long-term replacement for Laurent Koscielny.

Emery is also considering a swoop for Milan midfielder Kessie, who is also rated at around the €40m mark. Il Gazzetta dello Sport claim the club’s new manager Marco Giampaolo wants to replace the former Atalanta man with Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira and the Uruguayan – who is reportedly ready to push to leave – may need to be sacrificed in order to sign the Ivorian.

Emery is also exploring the possibility of bringing another long-term target to the club in the shape of Ivan Perisic. Arsenal came close to signing the Croatian back in January, but were unable to complete a deal.

However, Calciomercato now claims new Inter boss Antonio Conte is willing to let him leave for a cut-price €30m – and that has rekindled Emery’s interest, particularly after the failure again to land Yannick Carrasco.

Crucially for Arsenal though, the club may need to let players move on in order to finance the reported triple raid. As well as the possible sale of Torreira to Milan – a deal which should offset the capture of Kessie – Emery also plans to rid the club of the burden of Mesut Ozil and his sky-high wages of £350,000 a week.

It’s claimed the Gunners boss hopes by allowing Ozil to move on he can free up around £50m in transfer fees and wages. Together with the sale of Koscielny – most likely back to France – Emery hopes he can raise the funds required to strengthen the Gunners’ spine.

While Emery is believed to have made the capture of all three players a priority this summer, it’s accepted the club will have to put the potential deals on hold until others leave.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reported to have made a breakthrough with Celtic over a potential swoop for Kieran Tierney.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!