Liam Cooper has spoken of his surprise at seeing Leeds allow his central defensive partner Pontus Jansson to join Championship rivals Brentford.

The Swedish centre-back wrapped up a £5.5million transfer, plus add-ons, on Monday night and quickly issued a statement thanking Leeds and his Elland Road team-mates for his time in West Yorkshire.

Cooper would love to lead Leeds back to the Premier League in the club’s centenary year, but questions remain over the shape of the squad.

Kalvin Phillips – one of those selected for the trip to Australia – continues to be linked with a big-money summer exit, while Jack Clarke has rejoined United on a season-long loan, having been sold to Tottenham in an initial £9m deal.

However, it was the decision to let Jansson join Championship rivals Brentford for such a lowly fee which most shocked fans and Cooper too admitted the transfer of his central defensive partner came as something of a shock.

“It’s always a surprise but, at the end of the day, the club has got to do what the club has got to do,” Cooper said of his defensive partner’s departure

“He was a great player to play with, he was a great lad. We just wish him all the best in his new venture.”

Leeds, meanwhile, have touched down in Australia without Marcelo Bielsa, who will join up with the squad on a later flight but may only spend 36 hours Down Under.

