Copa Libertadores: One future star from each group destined for transfers to European giants

The 2024 Copa Libertadores has begun and there are so many stars throughout the tournament that clubs in Europe will be keeping an eye on as potential targets.

Many of Europe’s top teams will be scouting across the Copa Libertadores for their next South American superstar. Here are some of the very best who could be on the move soon.

We’ve chosen one player from each group who seems destined to join a big European club.

GROUP A: Andre (Fluminense)

It was a real surprise Andre wasn’t picked up by one of the top European teams in January after leading Fluminense to the 2023 Copa Libertadores title. The Brazilian defensive midfielder is a technically secure ball-winner who loves to drive up the pitch with the ball.

With so much power in his legs that enable him to put in strong tackles and defend large spaces, teams such as Liverpool, Fulham, West Ham, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Barcelona and AC Milan have all already shown interest in him.

GROUP B: Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo)

Pablo Maia is a bulldozer of a midfielder with great passing ability. His high energy, front-footed style enables him to cover so much ground winning the ball. On top of this he has insane ball striking and the ability to score scrappy goals from midfield.

Maia is a lot like a younger Casemiro. With such a good blend of both physical and technical attributes, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up at a European team.

GROUP C: Zaid Romero (Estudiantes LP)

Estudiantes’ 6’4”, left-footed centre-back Zaid Romero is a brute in defence. A physical unit who’s an active defender with composure on the ball and plays excellent diagonals, Romero is a real leader at the back and a warrior defender. We could easily see a team pick him up and him be a vital component of a solid defence.

GROUP D: Oscar Zambrano (LDU Quito)

Ecuador’s midfield star Oscar Zambrano has insane long passing and is so calm on the ball. Zambrano is a composed deep-lying playmaker who’s technically secure and loves to spray passes wide out to the wings. The LDU Quito prospect’s passing ability is his standout trait as he can pass through the lines to enter the ball into dangerous areas of the opponent’s half.

With good athleticism, Zambrano has decent ball winning and duel winning capacity too. Many teams such as Luton Town and Bournemouth were heavily interested in Zambrano and rightly so as he’d be a great value signing for one of these teams.

GROUP E: Lorran (Flamengo)

Flamengo’s Lorran is one of Brazil’s next superstars. The winger/attacking midfielder scored the winner for the Flamengo U20 team in the U20 Copa Libertadores final vs Boca Juniors. He may not play often at first for Flamengo but one thing for sure is that Lorran will be sold for big money in the future.

Look out for him in the latter stages of this season as that’s when he’ll likely break through more regularly for the first team. Big teams will be looking at him though. Lorran is a skilful, powerful winger who loves to take on players and has two-footed ball-striking.

GROUP F: Luis Guilherme (Palmeiras)

Luis Guilherme is a highly skilled technician who loves to play in the pockets in between the lines. He’s probably best as a second striker but has played all over between a #10, right-winger, left-winger and central midfielder.

To be both technical and tall is a great combination, which will be of serious interest to teams in Europe as he can meet both the physical and tactical demands of roles in more advanced systems.

Luis Guilherme has been overshadowed by talents like Endrick and Estevao Willian, but his ability is right up there.

GROUP G: Tomas O’Connor (Rosario Central)

Just like how there is Alexis Mac Allister with a Scottish-sounding name for an Argentinian midfielder, there’s also an Irish-sounding Argentinian midfielder, Tomas O’Connor. O’Connor is a highly talented technical midfielder who loves to arrive in the box and combine with those in more advanced areas.

O’Connor has a great left foot and will drop deeper to pass through the lines and be an instrumental player in build-up play. He’s been playing well recently for Rosario Central so in time he may start to attract a lot more attention and before you know it he’ll be off to Europe too.

GROUP H: Franco Mastantuono (River Plate)

River Plate have one of, if not the, best academies in South America. The level of talents they have been producing in recent years has been insane. But one of the best they have produced is Franco Mastantuono.

Mastantuono is destined for the very top. Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern… that’s the type of level team he’ll join. The Argentinian creative right-winger/#10 hybrid has a ridiculously good weight of pass on through balls and excellent vision to pick out players. He sees things before most and plays with real maturity and loves to take on responsibility of winning the game even when he’s the youngest on the pitch. Keep an eye out for him.

