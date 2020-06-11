Corentin Tolisso agent issues rapid response to Man Utd transfer talk

The agent of Corentin Tolisso has denied reports he has held talks over a £31m transfer to Manchester United for the Bayern Munich midfielder.

The Red Devils were reported in Thursday’s Paper Talk as having held talks with Tolisso over a lucrative move to Old Trafford.

The report, via RMC Sport, even stated that United were close to making the France midfielder their first summer signing.

Tolisso has started just seven Bundesliga games this season and it was claimed Bayern wanted €35m (£31m) for the 25-year-old.

With two years remaining on his contract, the report claimed Bayern were open to selling the player.

Tolisso has made just 28 appearances during the last two campaigns and it was said United would be his next destination.

But Tolisso’s representative is adamant that United have not been in contact with him.

“I’m not having any talks with Manchester United,” Eric Castagnino told Sky Germany.

“Corentin is currently injured and his return to the pitch is currently a top priority.”

Talk of a move to Old Trafford gathered pace on Thursday lunchtime when Rafael da Silva endorsed the prospective transfer.

“One of the best midfielder I play with, I think will be perfect for Manchester United. Hope he goes there,” Rafael wrote on Twitter, quoting a tweet carrying the transfer report.

Tolisso among several stars linked

As well as Tolisso, the Red Devils continue to chase Jadon Sancho. That’s despite Borussia Dortmund demanding £115m for the England winger.

Aston Villa’s star Jack Grealish and Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham also remain on their radar.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants three major signings at the end of the season to compete for the Premier League title next time out.

The Red Devils are also one of five clubs said to be in contact with the agent of a Valencia star over a summer switch to Old Trafford.