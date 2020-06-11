Man Utd told Bayern star would be ‘perfect’ signing as £30m deal nears

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso would be ‘perfect’ for Manchester United, according to the club’s former defender Rafael da Silva.

RMC Sport reported on Wednesday night that the Red Devils have opened talks with the France international over a £30m switch to Old Trafford, with Bayern willing to let the player go for the right price.

Rafael lined up alongside Tolisso for Lyon prior to the latter’s move to Germany, captaining the French side during the 2016-17 season where they reached the Europa League final.

And the Brazilian, who remains a popular figure at Old Trafford after seven years in Manchester, believes his old teammate would be an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ever-improving young side.

“One of the best midfielder I play with, I think will be perfect for Manchester United. Hope he goes there,” Rafael wrote on Twitter, quoting a tweet carrying the transfer report.

Tolisso is one a number of midfielders being chased by Solskjaer this summer, with deals still being proposed for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish and Birmingham’s teen sensation Jude Bellingham.

