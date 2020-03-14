Liverpool will still be crowned Premier League champions, regardless of whether the season is completed or not due to the Coronavirus outbreak, according to a report.

The English game, like most of Europe, has suspended all football until April 3 at the earliest due to the outbreak, which has, at the time of writing, killed 11 people so far in the UK.

And while there is no outline as to what would happen were the English game be ended now due to the outbreak, a report in the Daily Telegraph claims senior club executives at the Premier League say there would be no issue declaring Liverpool as champions.

The Reds currently hold a 25-point lead over nearest challengers Manchester City and are just two wins away from being crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Further down the chain, there remains issues over promotion to and relegation from the Premier League and among the other issues being debated is the Premier League being expanded to 22 teams from next season, whenever that might be.

And that would spell potentially good news for both Leeds and West Brom with the duo having led the way for almost the entire season and currently sitting seven and six points respectively ahead of the chasing pack.

As per the report, that would lead to a bigger Premier League season over two years which would dovetail the 2022 World Cup, due to be held in Qatar over December.

However, it is not yet known what would happen or how the chasing pack in the Championship would react, with Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston all making up the top six at the time of football being halted.

It would, however, should the proposal come to fruition, make for good news for Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich, who are currently the three sides marooned at the foot of the Premier League table.

Statement from Liverpool boss Klopp strikes right chord

Liverpool being awarded the title in such circumstances is not what anyone would have wished and their manager Jurgen Klopp struck a brilliant tone after insisting football was of secondary importance to people’s health.

Speaking in a statement, Klopp told the club’s website: “I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.

“Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

“None of us know in this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a team we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality.

“Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.

“The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.

“Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.”