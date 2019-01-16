Arsenal boss Unai Emery faces disappointment in his efforts to lure Yannick Carrasco to the club this month amid claims the club are unable to finance the package needed to sign the winger.

The Belgium forward has emerged as Emery’s top targets this month, with Arsenal already holding what has been described as “successful talks” with his Chinese side Dalian Yifang over the potential transfer.

However, it seems the wage demands of the former Atletico Madrid man – who is said to be looking for close to parity to the reported deal he earns in China – look set to end Arsenal’s hopes.

And speaking to Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast, Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur has also confirmed Carrasco appears beyond what Arsenal can afford.

“Arsenal are looking for a winger, but do not have the money to buy him,” said Terreur.

“If they are considering to take him on loan, he will have to take a pay-cut, because he earns around €180,000 a week. It’s a lot of money.

“It’s difficult for him to find a new club when he’s on big wages. I think that will run until the last days of the transfer window, where some clubs become desperate, and maybe Arsenal will be one.

“But at the moment, he has just been offered there, they have not made a proposal, so now there are no negotiations ongoing, but they have been made aware that he is available, and Unai Emery of course knows him from his period in Spain.”

Carrasco, however, is said to be desperate to leave China after failing to settle in the Far East and Terreur claims Manchester United are also considering a move after being offered the player by his agent.

“He just wants to leave China, and his people are offering him everywhere,” Terreur continued.

“He wants to go to England, he wants to be closer to home.

“But I do not think Manchester United need this type of player right now, if you have [Marcus] Rashford, [Romelu] Lukaku, [Jesse] Lingard, [Anthony] Martial, [Alexis] Sanchez, [Juan] Mata, so I don’t think he would play over there.”

