Costa facing potential FA punishment over alleged Kompany kick

Chelsea are nervously awaiting a call from the FA after striker Diego Costa was caught on camera kicking out at Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

The Blues might be closing in on title glory after a 2-1 success over Manchester City, but they could lose striker Costa for three matches should the FA deem his actions worthy of a charge.

The incident, in which a grounded Costa appeared to plant his studs on Kompany’s thigh, left the Belgium screaming in agony, but was somehow missed by referee Mike Dean and his assistants.

However, the FA can review the video footage and take retrospective action for violent conduct.

That could see Chelsea lose their top scorer for a crucial part of their title run-in.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb, however, does not believe that the FA will be looking into the incident – and also dismissed claims the incident was worthy of a red card.

“If there was a foul before, and this happens afterwards, then maybe the FA might want to look at it as an act of violent conduct,” Webb said on BT Sport.

“But because this is the foul that Mike Dean penalises, then he has seen it, made a judgement on it and the FA don’t review situations where the referee has seen it.

“Is it violent conduct? It’s a subjective call but he puts his foot and doesn’t really follow through.

“I think it is worthy of a yellow card but probably just short of violent conduct.”

Chelsea maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table after the 2-1 Stamford Bridge success was secured by two Eden Hazard goals.