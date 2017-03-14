Costa fears Real could tempt ‘f******* amazing’ Hazard away

Diego Costa has admitted he’d not blame Eden Hazard if he was tempted by a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona after describing the Belgian as ‘f****** amazing’.

Hazard has been back to his best this season and was one of the stand-out performers as Chelsea edged Manchester United 1-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Monday night – and that’s despite his manager’s claims that the player was ‘kicked all over’ by Jose Mourinho’s men.

With the player having scored 11 goals this season, that has led to suggestions he could be the subject of a summer approach from Real Madrid, with the European champions reportedly ready to sell both James Rodriguez and Isco to finance a move for the Belgian.

And asked if his team-mate would make the move, Costa – himself no stranger to transfer speculation – told Onda Cero:“F***! If Real Madrid signing Hazard and Thibaut [Courtois], [then] poor Chelsea! Hazard is f****** amazing, he’s a top player.

“Barcelona or Real Madrid are going to watch him at any time. Hazard is happy here but when a team like these knocks at the door you have to think about it.

“He’s a world-class player. It is normal that they love him but hopefully he will not leave.”

Courtois, a team-mate of Costa’s at both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid is also wary of the goalkeeper being tempted by a return to the Spanish capital.

“We already know that Thibaut [Courtois] likes Spain very much, his family lives there,” Costa added.

“He’s a great goalkeeper and Real Madrid need goalkeepers like him, but he’s in a good place here also.”

