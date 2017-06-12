Costa flirts with AC Milan and Atletico while aiming dig at Conte

Diego Costa has aimed a dig at manager Antonio Conte as well as discussing possible options as a Chelsea departure seems imminent.

Costa is expected to leave Chelsea this summer despite firing them to the Premier League title.

The Spaniard scored 20 goals and assisted a further eight as the Blues claimed a second top-flight crown in three years, but Costa is now unwanted at Stamford Bridge.

He stated last week that Conte had texted him informing him that his services were no longer needed, and that he was free to look for another club.

After scoring for Spain in a World Cup qualifying win over Macedonia at the weekend, Costa discussed his fate at club level.

“I have a contract with Chelsea, they have to know what to do with me and I have to wait and know the decision that my club takes,” he said.

“I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice.

“Atletico is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play. Milan are a fantastic club, with an impressive history.

“Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them.”

On his relationship with manager Conte, the striker added: “In life there are good and bad people. I’ll stay with the good of everything.

“You have to ask him, not me. It’s an opinion of the coach, if he has the option of putting another in.

“But there are things and ways of doing things and saying them. But well, thanks to God I do not lack teams.

“The most important thing is that my team-mates want me. We know what there is there, who is good and bad. I get on very well with everyone and that speaks for itself.”