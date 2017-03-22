Costa lifts lid on bust-up: ‘I tried everything to return to Atletico’

Diego Costa has opened up on his bust-up with Antonio Conte, while admitting he ‘tried everything’ to rejoin Atletico Madrid last summer.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a return to his old team at the start of the season, however, he remained at Stamford Bridge.

The situation saw then-new manager Antonio Conte and Costa clash, as the Italian was left disappointed with the striker’s conduct.

The pair’s relationship continued to be strained and Costa was once again linked away from the Blues in January, which saw the striker linked with a possible move to China.

Once again a deal failed to materialise and the pair have reportedly patched up their differences since.

Speaking about the situation, Costa has revealed he pushed for a move to Atleti last summer.

“I’ve done everything to come to Atletico but it did not happen,” Costa told Spanish radio station El Larguero.

“Atletico knows I have a special feeling for the team, I lived the best moment of my career there.

“If they wanted me, they had to wait, to not be afraid. There was still a month to go, but that didn’t happen… I am not angry or anything. But, at that moment, I did everything to come. I won’t fight like that again.”

“The relationship with Conte did not start well because on arrival I told him that I wanted to go to Atletico,” he added.

“He got angry with me, almost didn’t looked at me; I would have done the same.

“When Atletico did not wait for me I went with the tail between my legs to talk to Conte.”

Costa has put all the speculation and rifts behind him, grabbing 17 goals in 26 appearances this season as the Blues look set to lift their fifth Premier League title.

However, he added to speculation regarding his future this summer, refusing to rule out a possible transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

“Now I’m doing very well at Chelsea but do not rule out anything in the future,” he added.

“In life everything can happen, do not close the door to anyone.”