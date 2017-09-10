Costa nears Atletico return after relocating family to Madrid

Diego Costa has relocated his family to Madrid, as his expected departure from Chelsea for Atletico edges closer.

Costa is currently AWOL in Brazil, after refusing to return to Chelsea throughout the summer.

The Spain international is on strike, after the Blues failed in helping push through his desired move to Atletico during the transfer window.

The 28-year-old rejected a move to AC Milan during the window, and talks to join Fenerbahce also failed to materialise.

Despite Chelsea still expecting Costa to return to the club for training, speculation is suggesting Costa has uprooted his family from their home in Oxshott, Surrey, and has bought in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea’s asking price for the forward was thought to be around £50m, which proved to be a stumbling block for Atletico.

Despite the disagreement on the pricing in the summer, it is thought that a compromise may be agreed between the clubs in January.

In the meantime, Costa intends to keep himself in shape whilst training on his own in Brazil.