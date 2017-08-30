Costa set for cozy Canary Islands break before Atletico return

Diego Costa could reportedly head to the Canary Islands before he seals his eventual return to Atletico Madrid.

The Chelsea outcast is being tipped to join La Liga outfit Las Palmas on loan while he waits for Atletico’s transfer ban to be lifted in January, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are growing increasingly desperate to offload the striker, who has been in self-imposed exile throughout the summer, and have turned their thoughts to who can replace him.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte remains keen on bringing in Swansea veteran Fernando Llorente as cover for Alvaro Morata, particularly with Michy Batshuayi struggling to fully take his first-team opportunities when they come along.

As for Costa, Chelsea remain hopeful of receiving a fee in the region of £40m from Atletico, having paid out £32m for the 28-year-old three years ago.