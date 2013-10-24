Cottagers must build on Palace display

Being at University in Newcastle makes it hard for me to watch games, which is why for the last few weeks I haven’t written a blog, I did however attend the Crystal Palace game, a game which showed the best and worst assets of our team, but culminated in an excellent result.

With 10 minutes gone, it seemed like it was going to be a long 90 minutes. The home fans were in good voice, and we were already a goal down, a goal which saw 5 ft 11ins Adrian Mariappa out jump 6ft 6ins Brede Hangeland. There was a glaring problem with our game, and that was that we were unable to move the ball from the back, to the forwards. Darren Bent may as well have got out an EA Sports game which he so tirelessly promotes.

It was like the midfield, (Steve Sidwell and Scott Parker train together during the week, and the attacking players train separately), meeting once a week on a football pitch. We would pass the ball around the back for a few minutes, then when patience ran out, would lump it forward, only for Palace to regain possession. Well, other than the time when Sascha Riether did this and Pajtim Kasami pulled out the goal of the season. We continued to struggle to cause many problems for the rest of the first half, until Sidwell produced another sublime finish, which meant we went into half-time with a 2-1 lead, and perhaps more importantly, a hell of a lot more confidence.

The second half was a complete different story to the first. It was like watching a Barcelona side, already 4-0 up, playing a pretty mediocre Spanish side, content on keeping possession and preserving energy. We kept possession of the ball for pretty much the entirety of the second half, completely draining the Crystal Palace players of moral, and silencing the home crowd.

Bryan Ruiz, Kasami and Dimitar Berbatov were producing the football we all know they are capable of, pass after pass after pass. It was a joy to watch, and the 4-1 scoreline didn’t flatter our performance in the slightest (at least not our second half one).

It should be noted that we were up against very, very weak opposition, and it doesn’t surprise me that Ian Holloway has since left his job. In terms of our manager, the result doesn’t change my stance on the matter, it does however reassure me that we can play as well on the pitch as we can on paper. The club is still waiting for the next era in its history to come along, and I’m hoping it can be along the lines of Southampton or Swansea, with a young manager to come in and install some energy.

We travel to Southampton this weekend, in what could be a very good game if we play like we did in the second half. I think it will be a difficult one considering how well the Saints have started the season though, and we’ll do well to take anything from the game. You never know with Fulham though, sometimes we just turn it on. COYW!

