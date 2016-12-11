Could £30m Draxler swoop convince duo to stay at Arsenal?

Arsene Wenger is hoping to reinforce Arsenal’s title bid after being given the green light to make a £30million approach for long-term target Julian Draxler next month.

The Germany playmaker has long been linked with a move to the Gunners and a falling out with his club Wolfsburg has appeared to open the door a little wider for the Gunners.

And according to the Sunday Express, Wenger is confident of landing his man and is readying an opening offer for the player, with claims in the German press suggesting a parting of ways between the player and Wolfsburg is inevitable.

Although £30million might to be enough to tempt Wolfsburg to sell a player who is also attracting interest from Juventus and PSG, the paper claims the player’s wish to leave the club will force Wolfsburg’s hand.

Arsenal reportedly believe the signing of Draxler would not only reinforce their efforts to win the Premier League title this season, it would also send a strong message of intent to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil – both of whom are struggling to agree new deals at the Emirates.

Tempting Draxler to the Emirates Stadium would be a major statement of intent with their star duo’s deals now having just 18 months remaining.

Whether the capture of Draxler, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal dating back to his days at Schalke, would convince them to stay remains to be seen, though a deal of this magnitude could help sway the duo’s minds.