‘Could be vital’ – Keane feels result of ‘mad game’ may decide title as Liverpool slip at Man Utd

Roy Keane thinks a Liverpool point at Manchester United could be "vital" to the end of the season

Roy Keane feels a Liverpool point at Manchester United “could be vital” for their title hopes, despite the fact they “gifted United back in the game.”

Since the turn of the year, the Reds have won nine of their 12 Premier League games. Their form has been some of the very best in the division, which is vital given they’re aiming to win the title.

They end the weekend level on points with Arsenal, but their goal difference is worse by nine.

Things could have been very different, though, given they were facing a United side that in the pair’s last five Premier League meetings before this one, they’ve thumped 7-0, 5-0, 4-0 and 4-2.

The Red Devils had the confidence of knowing they beat their opponents 4-3 in their last game in all competitions, but it was the Reds who started the game stronger.

After 23 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s side were in the lead, and they preserved it for the entire first-half – one in which they dominated, as United did not have a shot.

A Jarell Quansah mistake early in the second-half allowed Bruno Fernandes to unleash from range, though, scoring with United’s first effort. United then took the lead in the 67th minute, and went into the last 10 minutes 2-1 up.

Liverpool did manage to get back with a Mohamed Salah penalty in the 84th minute, but did not have enough in them to get a winner.

Keane feels result could be vital

Former United man Keane thinks the fact Liverpool managed to escape a loss could boost their chances of winning the title come the end of the season.

“That point might be vital at the end of the season, you’re 2-1 down with 5-10 minutes to go at Old Trafford, it’s never that easy,” he said on Sky Sports.

“At the end of the season it might be vital, we’ll find out.”

That the point keeps the Reds level with Arsenal in terms of points could certainly be vital, as if both win every game from now, Liverpool have the chance to overtake their title rivals by scoring more goals.

If they’d lost to United, they’d be on the back foot, and would now be level with third-placed Manchester City, giving them a chance to get back above them as well as having the Gunners up there.

Mixed emotions for Klopp

Keane also feels Klopp’s emotions will be mixed, as while Liverpool let a lead slip, they also came from behind to rescue a point.

“Jurgen Klopp will be, I’m sure, mixed emotions,” Keane said.

“Delighted in general with the performance, they gifted United back into the game, but they clawed their way back to get a draw.”

In general, he feels the game was crazy, and it was an entertaining one for the viewers whatever happens down the stretch.

“Overall a mad, mad game. Credit to both sets of players, they went for it, we saw four goals – mad game,” Keane added.

