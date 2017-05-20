Could Liverpool, Arsenal, City face CL play-off? The results needed
Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal face a battle to the finish to claim a place in the Premier League’s top four and with it, a Champions League berth.
With Chelsea last week crowned champions and with all three relegation places also decided, the battle to finish in the top four is the only real issue to be resolved during Sunday’s final round of matches.
With Tottenham also booking their place in the Champions League, two from City in 3rd, 4th-placed Liverpool and Arsenal in 5th will claim the remaining two places.
Just three points separate the three sides ahead of Sunday, where Manchester City travel to Watford, Liverpool host Middlesbrough and Arsenal entertain Everton.
And there is also the possible scenario whereby two of the teams could finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored and conceded – thus creating a never-before-seen Champions League play-off between two of the clubs.
With head to heads not counting in the Premier League, a one-off play-off match could occur if the following happened on Sunday….
For Champions League playoff between Arsenal and Liverpool
Arsenal 1-1 Everton
Liverpool 0-2 Middlesbrough
For Champions League playoff between Man City and Liverpool
Watford 3-3 Man City
Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough
For Champions League playoff between Man City and Arsenal
Watford 4-0 Man City
Arsenal 1-0 Everton