Could PSG beat Prem quartet to frozen out Liverpool defender?

Unwanted Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho could be offered a shock return to former club Paris Saint-Germain following some interesting comments from the club’s president.

The France defender has been kiboshed from Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans at Anfield this season and looks set to leave the club this month after failing to make a senior appearance this season.

A number of Premier League sides, including Stoke, Sunderland, West Ham and West Brom, have been linked with the player, while Galatasaray, Inter Milan and AC Milan have also been mentioned as suitors for the centre-half.

However, the player’s former club PSG cannot be discounted after the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he was still an admirer of the player, despite him going at lengths to stress that no talks have not taken place.

He told Infosport+: “I love Mamadou Sakho as a player and as a person, too.

“But we have not spoken to him.”

PSG are looking to strengthen during the winter window, though, with a deal for Germany international Julian Draxler already completed.

Al-Khelaifi was reluctant to be drawn on the identity of future targets, but is expecting further movement over the coming weeks.

He added: “We want to try to move forward, to strengthen the team.

“We will talk with the coach and players and see if there is need to change things. We have until January 31 to decide whether to sell or lend some players but there is nothing officially recorded.”