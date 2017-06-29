Courtois agent lifts lid on transfer talks with Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois’ agent has lifted the lid on the transfer conversations he has held with Real Madrid officials as the Chelsea keeper continues to stall on a new deal.

The 25-year-old has come under the European champions’ radar as they seek a new No 1 amid doubts over Keylor Navas, though it was always assumed David De Gea was their top target.

But with Manchester United refusing to entertain any offers for De Gea, Chelsea’s Courtois has regularly found himself linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

The Belgian is in talks over a new deal with Chelsea, and while it is reported they have offered to double his weekly wages to £200,000 a week, the player is yet to sign on the dotted line.

And speaking about Real Madrid’s interest, his representative Christophe Henrotay told Sport Foot: “Of course Thibaut is of interest to the big clubs, including the latest Champions League winner.

“He’s someone who helps you win games, titles.

“I meet regularly those in charge at Real Madrid, and Thibaut’s case has come up. My role is to keep him updated on the situation.”

Courtois is said to be waiting on the outcome of talks with Eden Hazard and for the signing of Romelu Lukaku to be concluded before committing to a new deal and wants relative parity with his compatriots.