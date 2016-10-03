‘Happy’ Courtois backtracks on recent Madrid comments

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has moved to reassure Chelsea fans that he is not seeking a return to Madrid in the immediate future.

The Belgian prompted an angry response from Blues fans after speaking about returning to the Spanish capital as part of his recollection of the time Real Madrid sent him their best wishes by fax when he was on the sidelines injured.

Courtois, though, has calmed fears of a move any time soon and said he is not disillusioned with life at Chelsea.

“I understand the commotion with the Chelsea fans,” Courtois said.

“But I just meant that I want to return to Spain one day but it can also be after my career.

“I’m happy to be at Chelsea. For how long, we will see. But now I want to win prizes with this club.”