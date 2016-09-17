Courtois: Chelsea couldn’t cope with Liverpool’s pressing

Thibaut Courtois admits Chelsea could not handle the pressure applied by Liverpool during the first half of Friday’s 2-1 defeat.

The Blues were outclassed by their visitors during the opening 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge, with Jurgen Klopp’s side taking a two-goal lead into the break.

Diego Costa pulled one back in the second half but the Blues could not overcome their poor start.

The Blues visit the Leicester in the thir

d round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night before making the short trip to north London to take on Arsenal next Saturday in the league.

And the Belgian stopper is keen to get back to winning ways, saying: “We know how Leicester plays, it’s very hard there as well.

“Those cups are important and we want to win a trophy this season. It will be a hard game and we should react after two disappointing games at Swansea and losing at home to Liverpool. The next game away at Arsenal we should try to win like last season.

“We didn’t start well (against Liverpool). First half we didn’t have the duels, we didn’t have the second ball, everything was for them. They pressured us and we couldn’t cope with it. It was very hard and we gave two goals away.

“The second half was a bit better, we scored and had some pressure but I don’t think we had a big chance.”