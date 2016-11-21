Courtois discusses Chelsea’s title chances after going top

Thibaut Courtois has warned the rest of the Premier League that Chelsea are “ready to fight for the title” after moving to the top of the table.

Diego Costa’s goal fired Chelsea to a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough as the Blues moved one point ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Antonio Conte has helped transform the club’s fortunes since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, and earned plenty of praise in our analysis of the fixture here.

“It is very nice to be top again,” Courtois said.

“We have fought hard. It was a difficult season last year for the fans and the club, the players had a lot of criticism as well.

“But we can’t relax now. We face two big opponents now and hopefully we can show that we are ready to fight for the title.”

Chelsea host unbeaten Tottenham on Saturday before travelling to Manchester City on December 3.