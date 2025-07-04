Thibaut Courtois has revealed his first impressions of Trent Alexander-Arnold following his switch to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid successfully convinced Alexander-Arnold to embark on a new chapter with the LaLiga giant. And in their desperation to field the right-back in the Club World Cup, Real Madrid agreed to pay Liverpool a transfer fee despite the player being mere weeks away from free agency.

The Reds banked €10m / £8.4m from the sale which has been logged as ‘pure profit’ on their books due to Alexander-Arnold’s homegrown status.

The 26-year-old has been immediately thrust into the action, starting all four of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup matches so far.

In his most recent outings against Juventus the creative genius bagged his first assist in white for what proved to be the match-winning goal.

Real goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has now spoken to DAZN to offer insight on what it’s like playing with Alexander-Arnold.

The Belgian revealed it’s a ‘horrible’ experience coming up against Alexander-Arnold in training who causes him ‘nightmares’.

The Belgian stopper explained: “I think he could have already had a few [assists] in these four games. His pre-assist against Pachuca was also really good.

“In training he’s horrible, his kicking is amazing. His free-kicks, his corner kicks are really on another level.

“I don’t think I saw some guy with his quality of kicking and crossing so as a goalkeeper sometimes it’s a nightmare.

“But it keeps you on edge and keeps you working hard, trying to save them, to make him better and myself better.”

Alexander-Arnold will next be in action for Real’s quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund on July 5.

Should they advance, they’ll face the winners of PSG and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. The headline-grabbing team in the other half of the draw who could be Real’s opponent in the final is Chelsea.

