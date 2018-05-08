Courtois insists Chelsea transfer flop will return to his best next season

Thibaut Courtois believes under-fire midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will finally prove a huge hit for Chelsea next season.

The France midfielder has proved a major disappointment since moving to Stamford Bridge in a £40million switch from Monaco.

While Bakayoko has featured in 41 games so far for Chelsea, he was expected to form a formidable midfield partnership with N’Golo Kante – something that sadly hasn’t worked out quite as expected.

Since then, the player has been linked with a return to Ligue 1 with Lyon, while there has been reported interest in him from Germany in the shape of Borussia Dortmund.

However, Belgian keeper Courtois hopes Bakayoko stays – and he believes the Blues will see a far more settled player as a result.

“It is not easy to settle into a new club, especially one like Chelsea,” Courtois told the London Evening Standard.

“If results go your way it’s fantastic, everybody will say it’s a great signing. Yet when things go wrong and you’re a big signing, you will get criticism.

“People forget that he is still a young guy. Maybe his form dropped a bit, but you can see in the last few games he’s been very good again.

“He was very strong against Liverpool in midfield and we can be happy about that. His partnership with N’Golo Kante can be a formidable one in midfield next season.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s chances of adding a little more Brazilian flavour to their attack have been assessed by the man himself – Watford striker Richarlison.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline