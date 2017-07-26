Courtois: “Morata will score a lot of goals for us”

Thibaut Courtois is already convinced that new Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata will score “a lot of goals” for the club.

Morata signed for the Blues last week in a deal reportedly worth an initial £60million from Spanish side Real Madrid with Diego Costa likely to exit Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The Spanish international made his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt against German giants Bayern Munich and he came off the bench for 27 minutes to set up a goal for Michy Batshuayi.

“I think he (Morata) just spent a few days with the team,” Courtois told Goal.

“He has to learn our way of playing but I think he came in very well. He was dangerous. We saw some of his ability.

“So he is a very good striker and he will score a lot of goals for us.”