Courtois receives fax from long-time admirers Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he received a goodwill message from Real Madrid when he was recovering from injury last season.

The La Liga giants have been strongly linked with the Belgian in numerous transfer windows and are obviously still keeping tabs on him after a fax message was sent to Chelsea’s training ground.

“Real Madrid showed me a very nice gesture when I injured my knee last year – they sent me a fax to wish me a speedy recovery,” said Courtois in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca.

Courtois was also asked whether he misses Madrid after a three-year loan spell with Atletico and is contemplating whether he will extend his Chelsea contract beyond 2018.

“Yes, but not just for the club, but also Madrid and the entire country,” he added.

“From the first minute, I fell in love with Spain for the people, the way of life, the food. I still eat late, take a siesta, most of the television I watch is Spanish, I feel half Spanish.

“When I left Spain I knew that I would return one day. I have a contract with Chelsea for three more seasons. In 2018, when I get to the final year of the contract, we’ll have to assess if it’s better to renew it or go.”