Courtois senior denies ‘slanderous’ claims from ex-Belgium boss

The father of Chelsea and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit out at ‘slanderous’ accusations that he leaked team line-ups to journalists.

Former Belgium boss Marc Wilmots – sacked after Euro 2016 – made the accusations to beIN Sports, which were subsequently translated by Sport Witness.

He said: “I just have a problem when I make my theory at 18h and at 18h15 it is on all networks (social). It means that a player has sold the selection. And that’s serious.

“It came back to me from several French journalists that Papa Courtois was doing it. It means that you do not respect your homeland.

“I find it a shame because I have to wait an hour before the match to have the opposing composition. And that’s terrible. The opponent is gaining time. He can prepare everything. He knows everything. And that’s really dramatic.

“It never happened at the World Cup in Brazil.”

Papa Courtois responded by stating: “I never in my life communicated a team composition to any journalist! Being a top player and also in a technical staff of a European level club, I know how delicate it is.

“My teammates and players also knew it. We work together for a long time to get results, I hate leaks!”

He described the accusations as complete “slander”.