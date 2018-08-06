Courtois takes decisive action to try force Real Madrid transfer

Thibaut Courtois did not report for Chelsea training on Monday despite being scheduled to return to their Cobham base, according to the Press Association.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the summer, with his agent using the goalkeeper’s family ties to try and force Chelsea’s hand over the weekend.

Courtois was handed an extended break after finishing third at the World Cup with Belgium but was due to report for training for the first time on Monday, where talks with his new manager were scheduled in.

However, it is believed Courtois failed to show up amid reports he has already told new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri he is keen to leave Stamford Bridge before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But with the Blues seemingly reluctant to accept Real’s €35million offer, agent Christophe Henrotay claims Courtois wants a return to the Spanish capital simply to be closer to his two children.

“I have no reaction on the agent, I am not interested in the agent, I want to hear [from] Courtois,” Sarri said after the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

“If Courtois says the same to me, [then] I have to speak with my club, of course, because I want only players with a very high level of motivation.

“I don’t have anything to answer to the agent.”

“I talk (with) them two days ago so I know what they will say to me tomorrow; I’m ready,” Sarri told BT Sports.

Asked whether the news would be good or bad, the former Napoli boss replied: “I think more good than bad.”

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline