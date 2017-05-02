Coutinho and Liverpool provide positive injury update

Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho have insisted the player’s leg injury is not too serious and the Brazilian is expected to return soon.

The 24-year-old limped off after just 15 minutes of Monday’s 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road – for which his replacement Adam Lallana impressed in our Player Ratings.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he wasn’t too concerned by the player’s injury.

“He has a dead leg, hopefully it’s not too serious but of course it’s really painful and no chance [he could continue]. Everybody could see he tried hard, but no chance,” Klopp told reporters after the game.

Coutinho posted a picture on Instagram with German team-mate Emre Can, whose spectacular overhead kick secured all three points for Liverpool.

Thanks to all for the support. It isn’t serious ? ? Que Golaçooooooooo amigooo @ec2323 ???? big 3 points ?? Obrigado a todos pelas mensagens. Foi só um susto, graças a DEUS nada sério ??⚽️ A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on May 1, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Coutinho, whose name has featured in Tuesday’s Paper Talk, said in the caption: “Thanks to all for the support. It isn’t serious.”

Klopp was also delighted with Liverpool’s victory as they took another big step towards Champions League qualifcation.

He said: “It feels really good as you can imagine. It was a difficult game to play, we started really well and then we had to change Phil, who is very important player, and Adam Lallana coming on after so long out.

“We started patiently, played football and tried to create moments. The goal was spectacular of course.

“It was clear we have to work and that is what we did. It won’t be easy for anyone to win here.

“We needed a bit of luck but we worked hard for it. They did not have a lot of situations but it was difficult to defend.

“We needed to be careful and I think the boys did well. I’m fine with the performance.”