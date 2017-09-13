Coutinho in line for Liverpool start, report claims

Philippe Coutinho has arrived at Anfield as he prepares to make his much-anticipated return to Liverpool’s matchday squad on Wednesday.

The Brazilian star has yet to feature for the Reds this season after submitting a transfer request amid Barcelona’s interest in him, but could play tonight as Jurgen Klopp considers selecting him in their Champions League opener.

The Reds face Sevilla at Anfield at Anfield and the Reds boss has admitted the player is back in his thinking after taking part in several training sessions over the past few days.

Coutinho was all smiles as he took part in Liverpool training on Tuesday, but looked less than impressed as he arrived in rainy weather at Anfield at just after midday today with the rest of his teammates.

Although Coutinho is expected to return to Liverpool’s bench, he could yet make the starting line-up with doubts surrounding Mohamed Salah, who missed training on Tuesday due to a sickenss bug. Local media reports suggest the player could be pitched straight in, particularly with Sadio Mane facing a domestic suspension following his red card on Saturday.

Discussing his star man’s return in Tuesay’s press conference, Klopp said: “He is fit, he is healthy.

“All other information about the line-up, I think, you have to wait until tomorrow.

“I’m sure all the Liverpool supporters around the world are ready to wait another 24 hours.”

READ MORE: Five talking points ahead of Liverpool’s CL clash v Sevilla