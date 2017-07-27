Coutinho ‘asks to leave’ as Liverpool slap on €150m price tag

Philippe Coutinho has asked Liverpool and move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

Catalan radio station RAC1 believes that the Brazilian midfielder is pressuring the Reds to allow him to move to the Nou Camp.

Barca are understood to have had one bid of £72million rejected for the 25-year-old, but the Daily Star understands that they are preparing another bid of £80million.

Spanish newspaper Sport are claiming that that Liverpool have named a price of €150m (£133m) for Coutinho, which could be too much for Barca.

Other reports suggested only yesterday that Coutinho had agreed personal terms with Barca and that it was up to the two clubs to finalise a suitable fee.

Barcelona officials have apparently already travelled to London to hold talks over the former Inter player.

A reporter for Radio Catalonia tweeted last night saying: “CLOSED AGREEMENT with COUTINHO.

“The FCB has everything tied up with the footballer.

“The club negotiates with Liverpool the transfer.

“Liverpool is NOT the PSG, ready to negotiate the transfer by the Brazilian.

“MSN [Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar] looks favourably on [Coutinho’s] arrival.”