Coutinho to tell Klopp he’s ready for Liverpool action

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly in line for a return to the matchday squad this weekend after he holds clear-the-air talks with Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil star is yet to play for the Reds so far this season having been sidelined with a “back injury”.

Reports in Spain claimed that Coutinho may even refuse to play in the Champions League to preserve his availability for Barcelona should a January move materialise.

But according to the Daily Mirror, the former Inter man has already informed the club he is ready to play for the club again and will make that clear when he hold crucial talks with Klopp in order to resolve the situation.

Coutinho came on in Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Colombia on Tuesday night, and he is now in contention for Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday after getting a charter jet back to England.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Coutinho, Brazil legend Ronaldinho has insisted that Liverpool fans should not be worried.

“This season they will see him give everything for the club – that is the sort of player he is,” he said.

“Also no player is going to refuse to play when it’s the World Cup at the end of the season.

“The Liverpool fans have nothing to worry about – I do not believe any of the stories about him refusing to play for the club. I know him that is not his way.”