Coutinho comes off bench and Willian scores, but Brazil are held

Colombia came from a goal down to secure what could be a vital point from a 1-1 draw against Brazil in their World Cup qualifying group clash in Barranquilla.

Brazil, who had already qualified in top spot with three games remaining, took the lead through a fine strike from Willian before the hosts pulled level through Radamel Falcao’s header.

That saw Colombia end Brazil’s nine-match winning run and hang on to second place in the group, at least for the time being with the top four teams earning direct qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the fifth-placed side having to face New Zealand in a two-legged play-off.

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, who coach Tite had earlier described as fit enough to play 90 minutes, again started on the bench and came on for Renato Augusto in the 75th minute, but was unable to inspire a late winner.

Colombia started the better of the two sides and carved out the first opportunity of the game in the 23rd minute when James Rodriguez found a bit of space but his low effort was comfortably stopped by Alisson in the Brazil goal.

And 10 minutes later Alisson had to be sharp to tip the ball over the bar for a corner after Thiago Silva’s attempted header clear loop up towards his own goal.

Alisson again was in the right place to comfortably hold onto a free-kick from Rodriguez as half-time approached.

But in first-half stoppage-time Brazil went ahead against the run of play with a fine goal from Willian.

Neymar was picked out by a long ball out of defence and the Paris Saint-Germain frontman deftly played the ball in for Chelsea midfielder Willian, whose strike flew into the top corner of the net.

Colombia though derservedly drew level 11 minutes after the restart when Santiago Aras worked a bit of space down the right wing and his superb cross picked out Falcao, who stooped low to send a firm header past Ailsson.

Rodriguez nearly won it for Colombia in the 60th minute but he saw his well-hit free-kick comeback off the post with Ailsson well beaten.

Roberto Firmino and Paulinho then had late efforts for Brazil but neither side could fashion a winner.

Coutinho and his Premier League-based colleagues will now return to England, with much of the focus being on the wantaway Liverpool man and whether he will feature in Saturday’s clash at Manchester City.