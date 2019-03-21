Coutinho decision leaves Man Utd in limbo after Barcelona name price

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Philippe Coutinho – but the Manchester United-linked playmaker is not keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Catalan giants are said to be willing to part company with the former Liverpool playmaker after his failure to reproduce the form that saw him become a star at Anfield, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

United have been strongly linked with an attempt to bring in Coutinho back to England this summer, while a shock return to Anfield has also been mooted.

However, Goal states that Coutinho is not keen to bring his family back to England after they struggled to fully adapt to life on Merseyside last time around.

PSG appears to be the most likely destination for Coutinho, if he is moved on this summer, as they could afford his £2million per month before-tax wages.

Barcelona’s board are reportedly be looking to discuss offers in excess of £70m, leaving them to take a loss on the fee of around £70m they paid to sign him from Anfield.

For his part, Coutinho remains determined that he can forge a career in Catalonia, although Lionel Messi’s recent comments about his Barca teammate do not make good reading for his future at the Nou Camp.